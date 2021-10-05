With the loosening of transfer rules leading to more players switching teams, combined with the bonus year of eligibility granted to athletes who competed during the pandemic in 2020, coaches had two main concerns:
— Not being able to replenish a roster after a potential mass exodus of transfers.
— Not being able to sign a full complement of high school prospects because an increased number of scholarships were being used on transfers.
“We believe schools should have temporary flexibility to address possible roster depletion due to transfers,” Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour, a member of the D-I Council, said in a statement. “This one-year waiver enables schools to properly utilize their their scholarship limitations.”
The waiver is expected to become official after the Division I Council meeting concludes Wednesday.
