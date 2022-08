NCAA will have 2 regional sites for 2023 women's tournament

Each of those sites will host two regional semifinal games March 24 and two more on March 25. Each site will host one regional championship on March 26 and another on March 27.

The NCAA Tournament for women’s basketball is going to a two-host format for its regional rounds next year with eight teams apiece playing in Seattle and Greenville, South Carolina.

The NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed on March 12, the same day that the men’s tournament announces its teams.

The First Four opening-round women’s games will take place March 15-16 and will be conducted on campuses of teams seeded among the top 16. All sites bidding for round-of-64 and round-of-32 games must agree to the possibility of hosting a First Four game as well.