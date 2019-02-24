Notre Dame (13-14, 3-11) vs. Florida State (21-6, 9-5)

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fla St. hosts ND in an ACC matchup. Notre Dame fell 67-59 at home to Virginia Tech in its last outing. Florida State lost 77-59 at North Carolina in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Florida State’s Mfiondu Kabengele has averaged 13.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while Terance Mann has put up 11.7 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Fighting Irish, John Mooney has averaged 14 points and 10.9 rebounds while T.J. Gibbs has put up 14.1 points.

MIGHTY MOONEY: Mooney has connected on 37.1 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 80.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Notre Dame is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 13-5 when scoring at least 62.

STREAK STATS: Florida State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 76 points while giving up 64.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Notre Dame has committed a turnover on just 14.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the eighth-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over only 9.7 times per game this season.

