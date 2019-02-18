Wake Forest (9-15, 2-10) vs. Notre Dame (13-12, 3-9)

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Wake Forest. In its last five wins against the Demon Deacons, Notre Dame has won by an average of 12 points. Wake Forest’s last win in the series came on March 12, 2014, an 81-69 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: John Mooney has put up a double-double (14 points and 11 rebounds) to lead the way for the Fighting Irish. Complementing Mooney is T.J. Gibbs, who is producing 13 points per game. The Demon Deacons are led by Jaylen Hoard, who is averaging 13.9 points and 8.2 rebounds.

JUMPING FOR JAYLEN: Hoard has connected on 23.3 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 5 over the last three games. He’s also converted 74.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Notre Dame is 0-8 when its offense scores 62 points or fewer. Wake Forest is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points.

PERFECT WHEN: Wake Forest is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Demon Deacons are 4-15 when opponents score more than 63.

DID YOU KNOW: The Notre Dame offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.4 percent of its possessions, which is the seventh-lowest rate in the country. The Wake Forest defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 321st among Division I teams).

