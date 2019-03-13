Notre Dame (14-18, 4-15) vs. No. 7 seed Louisville (19-12, 10-8)

Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney Second Round, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame is set to face off against Louisville in the second round of the ACC tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on March 3, when the Cardinals shot 47.6 percent from the field while holding Notre Dame to just 38.7 percent en route to a 75-61 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Notre Dame’s John Mooney, Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 65 percent of all Fighting Irish points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Hubb has accounted for 42 percent of all Notre Dame field goals over the last five games. Hubb has 20 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 62: Notre Dame is 0-13 when its offense scores 62 points or fewer. Louisville is a perfect 9-0 when it holds opponents to 62 or fewer points.

WINNING WHEN: Louisville is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Cardinals are 10-12 when opponents score more than 62 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Notre Dame offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.3 percent of its possessions, which is the fifth-lowest rate in the nation. The Louisville defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17 percent of all possessions (ranked 295th among Division I teams).

