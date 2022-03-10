Taj Benning had 19 points for the seventh-seeded Stags (15-18). Supreme Cook added 13 points and nine rebounds.
Saint Peter’s advances to Friday’s semifinal round where it will face the winner of Thursday’s match-up between 11th-seeded Quinnipiac and No. 3 seed Siena.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com