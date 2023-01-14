Ndefo scores 16, Seton Hall downs DePaul 71-67

CHICAGO — KC Ndefo scored 16 points as Seton Hall beat DePaul 71-67 on Saturday.
Da’Sean Nelson finished with 15 points for the Blue Demons (8-10, 2-5). Yor Anei added 13 points and two steals for DePaul. In addition, Umoja Gibson had 11 points and five assists.
Seton Hall went into halftime tied with DePaul 39-39. Dawes scored nine points in the half. Seton Hall used a 7-0 second-half run come back from a three-point deficit and take the lead at 52-48 with 12:24 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Ndefo scored seven second-half points.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Wednesday. Seton Hall hosts UConn while DePaul hosts Xavier.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.