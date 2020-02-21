VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Marlon Stewart, Kienan Walter and Billy Brown have collectively scored 46 percent of North Dakota’s points this season and 50 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For North Dakota State, Vinnie Shahid, Tyson Ward, Rocky Kreuser and Tyree Eady have collectively accounted for 68 percent of all North Dakota State scoring, including 88 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

AD

AD

CREATING OFFENSE: Stewart has made or assisted on 46 percent of all North Dakota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: North Dakota is 0-12 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 12-3 when it scores at least 74.

WINNING WHEN: North Dakota State is a perfect 13-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Bison are 7-7 when scoring any fewer than 74.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Dakota State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 11th-best rate in the nation. The North Dakota defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16 percent of all possessions (ranked 339th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com