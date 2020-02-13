SENIOR STUDS: North Dakota State’s Tyson Ward, Vinnie Shahid and Rocky Kreuser have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 64 percent of all Bison points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Bison have scored 77.5 points per game against Summit League opponents thus far, an improvement from the 67.2 per game they managed against non-conference competition.GIFTED GODFREY: Jarred Godfrey has connected on 33.8 percent of the 133 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also converted 65.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Purdue Fort Wayne is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 12-5 when scoring at least 68.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Bison are 11-0 when they score at least 74 points and 7-7 when they fall shy of that total. The Mastodons are 7-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.7 percent or worse, and 5-14 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Purdue Fort Wayne and North Dakota State are ranked atop the Summit League when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Mastodons are ranked second in the conference with 8.7 3-pointers made per game this season, including 9.8 per game over their last five. The Bison are ranked first at nine per game and have hit eight per game over their five-game winning streak.

