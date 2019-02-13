Oral Roberts (10-17, 6-6) vs. North Dakota State (13-12, 7-4)

Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Oral Roberts. North Dakota State’s last Summit League loss came against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 87-69 on Jan. 24. Oral Roberts beat South Dakota by 14 on the road on Sunday.

LEADING THE WAY: Kevin Obanor is averaging 14.6 points and 7.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Golden Eagles. Emmanuel Nzekwesi is also a primary contributor, accounting for 14.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. The Bison have been led by Tyson Ward, who is averaging 11.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.

SUMMIT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Golden Eagles have scored 74.5 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 65.7 per game they managed over 13 non-conference games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Vinnie Shahid has directly created 41 percent of all North Dakota State field goals over the last three games. Shahid has 19 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: North Dakota State is 0-6 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 13-6 when it scores at least 66.

WINNING WHEN: North Dakota State is a flawless 9-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.2 percent or less. The Bison are 4-12 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Oral Roberts is ranked first among Summit League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.9 percent. The Golden Eagles have averaged 10.7 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.