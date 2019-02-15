South Dakota State (20-7, 10-2) vs. North Dakota State (14-12, 8-4)

Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State looks for its sixth straight conference win against South Dakota State. North Dakota State’s last Summit League loss came against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 87-69 on Jan. 24. South Dakota State came up short in an 85-84 game at Nebraska Omaha in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: South Dakota State’s Mike Daum, Skyler Flatten and Tevin King have combined to score 59 percent of the team’s points this season, including 76 percent of all Jackrabbits scoring over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Bison have scored 75.5 points per game against Summit League opponents so far, an improvement from the 69.9 per game they put up against non-conference foes.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Vinnie Shahid has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all North Dakota State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: North Dakota State is 0-6 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 14-6 when it scores at least 66.

STREAK STATS: North Dakota State has scored 80.6 points per game and allowed 66.2 over its five-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: North Dakota State managed to score exactly 200 points across three matchups against South Dakota State last season.

