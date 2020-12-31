SUPER SENIORS: Western Illinois’ Will Carius, Rod Johnson Jr. and Anthony Jones have collectively scored 37 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 36 percent of all Leathernecks scoring over the last five games.
OFFENSIVE THREAT: Justin Brookens has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Western Illinois field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 11 assists in those games.
SLIPPING AT 67: Western Illinois is 0-5 this year when it allows 67 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 67.
COLD SPELL: North Dakota State has lost its last four road games, scoring 64.5 points, while allowing 75.5 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: Western Illinois is ranked first among Summit League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.3 percent. The Leathernecks have averaged 14.9 offensive boards per game.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.