North Dakota State: Matt Entz is the third NDSU coach with multiple championships in their title run. His head coaching debut was in 2019 with a 16-0 record. Craig Bohl led the Bison to three titles from 2011-13 before Chris Klieman won four championships in five seasons. .... The Bison, who are 41-3 in FCS playoff games, didn’t make it to the championship game in the pandemic-altered season last spring after title-winning quarterback Trey Lance opted out to prepare for the NFL draft, when he was the third overall pick by San Francisco.