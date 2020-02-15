The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Eagles for the season. South Carolina State defeated Coppin State 79-75 on Jan. 4. South Carolina State plays Morgan State at home on Monday. Coppin State plays Norfolk State on the road on Monday.
