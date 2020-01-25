It was his eighth double-double effort of the season.

A.J. Lawson had 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds for McNeese State (11-9, 6-3 Southland Conference), which earned its sixth straight win. Roydell Brown added 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and Trey Johnson scored 11 points.

AD

McNeese State is 5-0 when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Ian DuBose had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies (1-16, 1-7), whose losing streak reached six games. Jalon Gates scored 19 and Myles Pierre had 18 with six rebounds.

