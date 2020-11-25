The U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam relocated this year to Hall C of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in the nation’s capital, perhaps challenging the accuracy of the word “paradise” — unless you fully consider the arduous journey event organizers took just to reach this point.

The college basketball tournament has been played every November for 21 years, usually with eight men’s and eight women’s teams converging on scenic St. Thomas for three games apiece to kick off their seasons. As it has with most everything, the coronavirus pandemic upended plans to return to the Virgin Islands this year, and organizers last month announced a scaled-back event slated for Washington, renamed the 2020 DC Paradise Jam presented by the U.S. Virgin Islands and scheduled to begin Thursday. There would be four men’s teams this year — no women’s — playing in front of TV cameras but no fans in a large convention center hall.

AD

AD

Staging a basketball tournament amid a raging pandemic presented endless hurdles, all wrapped in red tape, uncertainty and risk and culminating with a last-minute scramble after one of the four teams dropped out. On Tuesday, barely 48 hours before its scheduled tip-off against George Mason, Northeastern announced it was suspending all winter sports until mid-December.

Nels Hawkinson, owner of Basketball Travelers, which stages the tournament, found out by reading a news release.

“I thought, ‘Okay, I guess I got some work to do,’ ” he said.

He began working the phones, calling coaches and athletic directors from more than three dozen schools, trying to fill the vacancy. Organizers already had been working diligently for nearly two months to pull off the Paradise Jam, and until that moment, it seemed everything was in order.

They had sign-off from the city’s health department, the mayor’s office and Homeland Security. They received a special exemption from the city’s covid-19 restrictions that allowed them to gather at the convention center and stage the games. The city’s latest guidelines limit indoor gatherings to 10 people, far fewer than the 70 or so who will be on-hand for each game of the tournament. And organizers implemented pages of protocols and precautions, trying to control as much as they could.

Elsewhere, the college basketball season was showing signs of fraying before it even began with some teams canceling games and seasons.

AD

AD

Heavy scrutiny has followed other tournaments, such as the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in South Dakota, where virus positivity rates have skyrocketed in recent weeks, and the Fort Myers Tip-Off and Gulf Coast Showcase, both in Florida, where some teams had to fly across the country at a time when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised against traveling. The Fort Myers event had to replace its entire field when the original participants dropped out, and three schools withdrew from the Gulf Coast Showcase in the days before the tournament’s first game Wednesday.

“We were concerned and remain concerned because we want to make sure everyone knows safety is still the highest priority for us in executing these events,” said Gregory O’Dell, president and chief executive of Events DC, which runs the convention center. “If for any reasons anything goes south and it seems these student-athletes or any staff are in jeopardy, we’re all going to do the right thing and pull the plug, if necessary.”

There’s no blueprint for staging a pandemic tournament, but working with Events DC, Hawkinson and his team were comfortable with the guidelines that were in place.

AD

AD

They first had to recruit teams based in states that didn’t face heightened travel restrictions because of positivity rates. Belmont rode a bus from Nashville this week, while Howard and George Mason had much shorter drives to downtown Washington. All the teams were based out of a hotel, where the tournament has five dedicated floors and everyone is using a service elevator and avoiding the lobby altogether. And though the hotel is across the street from the convention center, the teams will be busing to and from games.

“We’re not even allowing them to cross the street,” Hawkinson said. “Because that’s all it takes.”

All players are required to undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing before they can play and are expected to receive two more tests over the course of the three-day event. With a 12-hour turnaround time on test results, tournament officials are hopeful they can flag and isolate any positive cases.

AD

AD

“We have a controlled environment as opposed to a total bubble,” said Jenn Ashby, Basketball Travelers’ director of international programs and events. “But we’ve come up with some creative things, working with everybody here to minimize our interaction with people outside of this controlled environment.”

In the loading dock beneath the convention center, players will submit to a thermal temperature scan before they can enter Hall C. Masks are required at all times — except for the 10 players on the court — and if anyone is in need, a vending machine near the front door is stocked with PPE supplies.

Inside the cavernous room, the court is situated at one end. There are no bleachers and just a scant number of seats available for game officials. The players’ bench amounts to chairs spaced six feet apart, opposite the scorers’ table. No fans and no media are allowed, and ESPN will broadcast games on its streaming network, ESPN3, focusing on tight shots and camera angles that obscure the unusual setting. Crowd noise and Caribbean music will be piped in, but otherwise, the feel is similar to a YMCA pickup game.

AD

AD

“Once the ball is tipped, they’re going to be focused on winning the game and starting the season 1-0,” Hawkinson said. “But it might feel unusual until that tip.”

The limited capacity means that freshman Makur Maker, the five-star prospect who chose Howard over traditional powerhouse programs, will make his collegiate debut in a room with just a few dozen people on hand. Even NBA scouts will have to stream the game.

“I had to tell some of them three times that we just couldn’t let them in,” Ashby said.

Just a short walk from the hardwood court in Hall C are four “locker rooms,” curtained-off areas where the chairs are all spaced apart. There will be no showering or postgame interviews, and the players will instead return to the hotel immediately after their games.

AD

Workers, meanwhile, will prep the space quickly for the next game or practice session. Events DC has partnered with a Washington company called SurfaceGuard, and every chair, table and ball will be sprayed with a special disinfectant.

AD

It took weeks of planning, satisfying local health officials and meeting the evolving restrictions and guidance. But even as the court and all the moving parts of Hall C were ready to go, tournament officials were scrambling this week for a replacement team.

Hawkinson finally found a Division II school that was looking for games, and he was feeling optimistic Wednesday morning.

“I’m working on this now through noon,” Hawkinson said Wednesday morning. “If it doesn’t work, we’ll move onto a Plan B after lunch.”

The school, Queens University of Charlotte, immediately underwent PCR tests with an assist from the Charlotte Hornets and boarded a bus for D.C., not knowing how their test results would come back and whether they would have to turn around and head home.

AD

The Paradise Jam has run uninterrupted since 2000, sponsored by the U.S. Virgin Islands and usually showcasing Caribbean beauty to a national audience, a tourism commercial at times for viewers and a memorable trip for players.

AD

“We usually try to make it a truly cultural experience,” Ashby said. “We’re not in a position to keep everybody safe and to provide that same kind of experience here in Washington, D.C.”

The tournament’s opening tip — George Mason against TBA — was scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday. Less than 24 hours before game time, Hawkinson finally got the call. Queens’ test results came back, and everyone was cleared to play.