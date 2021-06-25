Moos hired 12 head coaches since leaving Washington State for Nebraska in October 2017. The highest-profile hires were Scott Frost in football and Fred Hoiberg in men’s basketball.
Moos also was part of a major fund-raising project to improve football facilities, though former university system president Hank Bounds took the lead role in the effort.
Moos said much of what he accomplished was “hard to quantify and even harder for our passionate fans and supporters to see” but he said the work has “laid the groundwork for success that will soon be evident on the scoreboards.”
Moos did not immediately respond to a text message from The Associated Press seeking comment.