The Cornhuskers are 1-16 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska has a 5-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Nittany Lions and Cornhuskers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Pickett is averaging 12.9 points and 4.2 assists for the Nittany Lions. Sam Sessoms is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.
Bryce McGowens is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. C.J. Wilcher is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nebraska.
LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.
Cornhuskers: 1-9, averaging 72.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points.
