McGowens finished with 18 points, converting 7 of 8 from the line, and Alonzo Verge, Jr. added 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Nebraska (4-2). Derrick Walker contributed 16 points and C.J. Wilcher chipped in 15 points off the bench. The Cornhuskers were just 17 of 27 from the line for the game but hit 28 of 53 from the floor (52.8%).
Boyd hit 6 of 11 from 3-point range and finished with 23 points to lead Tennessee State (1-4). Kassim Nicholson had 11 points and nine rebounds.
