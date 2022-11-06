Nebraska hosts Maine to open season

Nebraska went 10-22 overall a season ago while going 7-12 at home. The Cornhuskers averaged 12.6 assists per game on 26.0 made field goals last season.

BOTTOM LINE: The Nebraska Cornhuskers start the season at home against the Maine Black Bears.

Maine finished 6-23 overall with a 1-14 record on the road a season ago. The Black Bears averaged 62.4 points per game last season, 8.4 on free throws and 20.4 from 3-point range.