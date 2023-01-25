Nebraska hosts Northwestern following Walker's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northwestern Wildcats (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-10, 3-6 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -2; over/under is 130 BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts the Northwestern Wildcats after Derrick Walker scored 20 points in Nebraska’s 76-65 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Cornhuskers have gone 7-2 at home. Nebraska is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 4-3 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern has a 12-5 record against teams over .500.

The Cornhuskers and Wildcats meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is shooting 60.2% and averaging 14.1 points for the Cornhuskers. Sam Griesel is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Boo Buie is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Wildcats. Chase Audige is averaging 15.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 38.2% over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

