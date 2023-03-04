Tominaga and Nebraska host Iowa

Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-15, 8-11 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten)
The Cornhuskers are 8-11 in Big Ten play. Nebraska averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Murray is shooting 49.4% and averaging 20.5 points for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa.
Sam Griesel is averaging 11.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Cornhuskers. Tominaga is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.
Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.