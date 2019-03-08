Iowa (21-9, 10-9) vs. Nebraska (15-15, 5-14)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa looks to extend Nebraska’s conference losing streak to five games. Nebraska’s last Big Ten win came against the Northwestern Wildcats 59-50 on Feb. 16. Iowa fell 65-45 at Wisconsin on Thursday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Nebraska’s James Palmer Jr. has averaged 18.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while Isaiah Roby has put up 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds. For the Hawkeyes, Tyler Cook has averaged 15.3 points and eight rebounds while Luka Garza has put up 12.6 points and 4.5 rebounds.

JUMPING FOR JAMES: Palmer has connected on 31.8 percent of the 173 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 78.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Iowa is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 21-4 when scoring at least 68.

FLOOR SPACING: Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon has attempted 178 3-pointers and connected on 38.8 percent of them, and is 12 for 38 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nebraska has committed a turnover on just 14.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the 10th-best rate among all Division I teams. The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over only 9.7 times per game this season and just seven times per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.