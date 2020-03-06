FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Carr has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 30 assists in those games.
SLIPPING AT 72: Minnesota is 0-8 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 13-8 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.
COMING UP SHORT: Nebraska has dropped its last 11 road games, scoring 67.8 points and allowing 80.4 points during those contests. Minnesota is on a three-game home losing streak, scoring an average of 61.3 points while giving up 66.7.
DID YOU KNOW: The Nebraska offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 29th-best rate in the nation. The Minnesota defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 333rd among Division I teams).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.