TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Mavericks have scored 76.4 points per game against Summit League opponents so far, an improvement from the 71.3 per game they recorded in non-conference play.ACCURATE ADE: Murkey has connected on 37 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 8 over the last three games. He’s also made 70.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Nebraska Omaha is 0-6 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 12-8 when it scores at least 66.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Denver’s Jase Townsend has attempted 141 3-pointers and connected on 40.4 percent of them, and is 8 for 25 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nebraska Omaha is rated second in the Summit League with an average of 71.6 possessions per game. The uptempo Mavericks have raised that total to 72.7 possessions per game over their last five games.

