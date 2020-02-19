SQUAD LEADERS: Purdue Fort Wayne’s Jarred Godfrey has averaged 15.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while Brian Patrick has put up 11.8 points. For the Mavericks, Matt Pile has averaged 12.8 points and 10.2 rebounds while KJ Robinson has put up 14.7 points.GIFTED GODFREY: Godfrey has connected on 33.8 percent of the 142 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also made 67 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Purdue Fort Wayne is 0-10 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. Nebraska Omaha is a perfect 7-0 when it holds opponents to 67 or fewer points.

COLD SPELL: Nebraska Omaha has lost its last four road games, scoring 74.8 points, while allowing 86 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue Fort Wayne has made 8.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Summit League teams.

