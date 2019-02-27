Nebraska Omaha (18-9, 12-2) vs. Oral Roberts (10-20, 6-9)

Mabee Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha looks for its seventh straight conference win against Oral Roberts. Nebraska Omaha’s last Summit League loss came against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 83-73 on Jan. 26. Oral Roberts lost 75-66 to Western Illinois in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Nebraska Omaha’s Zach Jackson, Mitch Hahn and JT Gibson have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Mavericks points over the last five games.

JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Jackson has connected on 42.5 percent of the 120 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Eagles have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Mavericks. Oral Roberts has an assist on 39 of 81 field goals (48.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Nebraska Omaha has assists on 38 of 84 field goals (45.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nebraska Omaha offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.9 percent of its possessions, which is the second-best rate in the nation. The Oral Roberts defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 343rd among Division I teams).

