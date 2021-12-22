Bryce McGowens and Derrick Walker each scored 11 points for Nebraska (6-7) which snapped a five-game losing streak. Nebraska had 10 players enter the scoring column against its ASUN Conference foes.
Nebraska (0-2 Big Ten) will resume conference play on Jan. 2 against 14th-ranked Ohio State at home.
Chris Youngblood’s jump shot with 14:10 before halftime gave the Owls (4-8) a 16-8 advantage before Tominaga buried a 3-pointer to start a 15-0 run and Nebraska gradually pulled away from there.
Nebraska put together a 13-5 outburst just before intermission and led 45-34 at the break. A 12-2 run to start the second half gave the Cornhuskers a double-digit advantage for the remainder.
Terrell Burden scored 27 points for Kennesaw State on 10-for-14 shooting and made all seven of his foul shots. Jamir Moultrie scored 12 off the bench and Youngblood scored 11 with 12 rebounds.
