Nebraska takes on No. 7 Creighton following Tominaga's 23-point outing

Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) at Creighton Bluejays (6-2) Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays the No. 7 Creighton Bluejays after Keisei Tominaga scored 23 points in Nebraska’s 88-67 win against the Boston College Eagles. The Bluejays are 4-0 in home games. Creighton ranks fifth in the Big East in team defense, allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Cornhuskers are 0-1 in road games. Nebraska has a 2-3 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Kalkbrenner is shooting 77.8% and averaging 16.6 points for the Bluejays. Baylor Scheierman is averaging 12.1 points for Creighton.

Derrick Walker is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Tominaga is averaging 11.8 points and 1.5 rebounds for Nebraska.

