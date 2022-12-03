Nebraska takes on No. 7 Creighton following Tominaga's 23-point outing

Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) at Creighton Bluejays (6-2)
The Cornhuskers are 0-1 in road games. Nebraska has a 2-3 record against teams over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Kalkbrenner is shooting 77.8% and averaging 16.6 points for the Bluejays. Baylor Scheierman is averaging 12.1 points for Creighton.
Derrick Walker is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Tominaga is averaging 11.8 points and 1.5 rebounds for Nebraska.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.