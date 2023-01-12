Nebraska visits No. 3 Purdue following Edey's 30-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-8, 2-4 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (15-1, 4-1 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue takes on the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Zach Edey scored 30 points in Purdue’s 76-63 win against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Boilermakers are 7-1 in home games. Purdue averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The Cornhuskers are 2-4 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is 1-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Smith is averaging 9.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and four assists for the Boilermakers. Edey is averaging 20.5 points and 12.4 rebounds while shooting 63.1% over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Derrick Walker is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Sam Griesel is averaging 10.5 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

