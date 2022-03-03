Nebraska won its fourth straight game and sixth of its last seven.
Adalia McKenzie scored 18 points and Aaliyah Nye and Jayla Oden had 14 each for the Fighting Illini (7-20), which reached the second round after beating 11th-seeded Wisconsin on Wednesday, becoming the first 14-seed to advance since 2015. But they simply couldn’t keep pace with Nebraska, which won a Feb. 12 matchup 82-63. Nebraska has won eight straight in the series.
After a few early ties, Nebraska took the lead for good on a Bourne 3-pointer three minutes into the game and led 26-17 after the first quarter, 44-29 at halftime and 68-52 after three periods. The lead reached 25 midway through the final quarter.
