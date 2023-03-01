Reid scores 33 in Merrimack's NEC quarterfinal win

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Ziggy Reid’s 33 points led top-seeded Merrimack over eighth-seeded Long Island University 91-76 on Wednesday in the Northeast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
The Sharks (3-26) were led in scoring by Jacob Johnson, who finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. R.J. Greene added 13 points and three steals for LIU. Amadou Fall also had 13 points. The loss is the seventh straight for the Sharks.
Reid led his team in scoring with 20 points in the first half to help put them up 54-33 at the break.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.