Reid scores 33 in Merrimack's NEC quarterfinal win

Reid shot 11 for 13 (6 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line for the Warriors (16-16. Javon Bennett scored 26 points while going 10 of 13 (4 for 5 from distance), and added three steals. Jordan Minor recorded 17 points and was 6 of 14 shooting and 5 of 11 from the free throw line. The Warriors picked up their eighth straight victory.