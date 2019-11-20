How merry. How swell for the Cyclones (6-4) after their four losses by a combined 11 points. How unrelated to the College Football Playoff rankings.

Wait: How erroneous, that last part.

We have reached the annual point in the college football season when the narrow matters in games without playoff contenders do carry late-season relevance for playoff contenders. On such narrow matters, huge things do sway.

AD

After Texas lost to drop to 6-4, it also dropped from No. 19 to absent from the 13-member committee’s rankings issued Tuesday night. That cost No. 1 LSU a ranked victim, with LSU having beaten Texas in Texas in September to initiate a Texas spiral widely bemoaned in . . . Texas.

AD

Think of it this way: If No. 1 LSU goes from 10-0 to 13-0, it would have wins over No. 4 Georgia (in the SEC championship game), No. 5 Alabama, No. 11 Florida and No. 15 Auburn. If No. 2 Ohio State goes from its 10-0 to 13-0, it will have beaten No. 8 Penn State, No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 13 Michigan, No. 19 Cincinnati and presumably No. 10 Minnesota (in the Big Ten championship game).

Given the impression the committee already has stated about Ohio State’s overall and extreme competence in its sterling series of uncontested games, that’s a serious battle for No. 1, one in which it would have helped LSU to have another ranked victim — a ranked Texas. (If Texas can manage to win at No. 14 Baylor this week, LSU might well have a ranked Texas again.)

AD

Who cares who’s No. 1 in a four-team playoff in which zero No. 1 seeds have won titles across the first five years? LSU and Ohio State might want to care, because they might do better to avoid a semifinal against No. 3 Clemson (11-0). Opposing Clemson in a playoff in this era has proved to be a bad idea.

AD

Meanwhile, Iowa State entered the committee’s list of the esteemed at No. 22, which lent a ranked victim to the résumés of No. 9 Oklahoma (9-1) and Baylor (9-1). That could help the Sooners, even if there’s the further detail that they beat Iowa State only 42-41 and only by nervously stopping a two-point conversion. Try to factor in that, and you’ll know why committee members should use, on occasion, as a rankings tool, bourbon.

All this explains why some of us do study the bottom of the committee’s weekly rankings, which doesn’t necessarily make us losers with no lives even if the matter remains debatable. The dungeon can hold clues for the top.

AD

For example, if you do look, you might notice how the committee stashed in No. 23 Southern California (7-4), which has held itself together and improved through the season even while residing in a nation that chattily assumes its coach will meet termination shortly. When the Trojans appeared Tuesday night, that gave a little boost to No. 6 Oregon (9-1), supplying it a ranked victim, and maybe even to No. 7 Utah (9-1), supplying it a balm for its lone loss (which came at Southern California).

AD

If Southern California can defeat UCLA on Saturday, that not only will make many Trojans fans happy for an evening before they can resume grumbling. It also could solidify some meaning for Oregon and Utah, should either wind up with one loss and arguing against a one-loss Alabama, a one-loss Oklahoma or a two-loss Georgia.

Further, a careful check of the committee’s printout shows an absence of Texas A&M (7-3). This would seem to make defensible sense, because Texas A&M’s list of victims is Texas State, Lamar, Arkansas, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Texas San Antonio and South Carolina. The thing is, if Texas A&M goes ahead and loses the next two weeks at Georgia and at LSU, it would have lost this year to four of the top five teams at the moment, plus Auburn.

AD

If Texas A&M had a ranking somehow, with maybe just one eye-pleasing win, that would give another ranked victim to LSU, plus a first ranked victim to Clemson and Alabama (9-1), who are two of the three top-10 teams (Utah the other) without a ranked victim. Alabama and Utah do figure to get a chance to tack on a shiny win to use for any bilious arguments about the No. 4 spot: Utah might face Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game, and Alabama will go to Auburn.

AD

In those permutations, imagine how different things might be if Bo Nix, the Auburn quarterback, had not thrown a 26-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams with nine seconds left for a 27-21 win over Oregon in Arlington, Tex., way back on Aug. 31. Maybe Auburn (7-3) itself wouldn’t have a ranking without that win, rattling résumés up and down the list. In the American sport with the least amount of games as playoff proving ground, fleeting moments cause huge sways.

AD