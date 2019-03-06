It had looked, for a week, as if Georgetown had gotten over the most wrenching of its growing pains.

A pair of wins had put the Hoyas back on the bubble for an NCAA tournament berth and showed the progress being made by Coach Patrick Ewing’s young team — their defense looked sharper, they trimmed their turnovers and were making plays when it mattered.

That progress screeched to a halt Wednesday night with a 101-69 loss at DePaul that earned a place of its own in the ledger of the season’s most desultory defeats.

“I don’t think either team expected the game to go like this,” DePaul Coach Dave Leitao said.

This one hurt more for the Hoyas than that 90-75 loss at Seton Hall in mid-February simply because the stakes were higher. Avoiding a loss at lowly DePaul — the Blue Demons (15-13, 7-10 Big East) sat ninth in the 10-team conference entering the game — was critical for Georgetown’s momentum heading into the postseason. A win Wednesday would have secured a top-six seed and a spot in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament that starts Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Instead, the Hoyas (18-12, 8-9) slid from No. 3 to the No. 7 spot and are reliant on a deep run in the conference tournament to be in discussion for the NCAA tournament, which remains Ewing’s goal for the season.

[It was a ‘pretty cool’ run, but Kansas’s 14-season Big 12 title streak is over]

They will visit No. 16 Marquette for their regular season finale Saturday after practicing at the Chicago Bulls’ facility tomorrow.

“I don’t have an answer for it,” Ewing said. “We’ve talked about the importance of this game for trying to lock in that third seed. And I just thought that we didn’t come with the right energy and the right effort for whatever reason. DePaul, even though their record is not very good, they’re still a very good team. They still have guys on their team that have pride. They still have guys on their team that can score. I guess we thought we were just going to show up and it was just going to happen.”

Wednesday’s game was a landmark loss. The Blue Demons were the first opponent to score 100 points against the Hoyas in Ewing’s two-year tenure. The 32-point loss matched last season’s defeat to Villanova for the biggest margin of defeat under Ewing.

Freshman point guard James Akinjo (13 points) and his classmate Mac McClung (13 points) were the only two scorers in double figures for the Hoyas, who had their worst shooting night since an early February loss against Villanova in Philadelphia.

The shooting problems paled in comparison to their defense. Max Strus led four DePaul scorers in double figures with 30 points, an impressive encore to his 43-point game against St. John’s on Sunday.

Eli Cain had 19 points, and the Blue Demons had 14 three-pointers. They had 27 points off 15 Georgetown turnovers.

[Indiana just got back over .500, and an NCAA tournament bid could follow]

“The reason why I was so proud of my team last game was we didn’t start out playing particularly well,” Ewing said, “but our defense kept us in the game. Today, our defense was nonexistent. We couldn’t stop anyone.”

Ewing chalked the loss up to Georgetown’s lack of energy and preparedness.

“We didn’t come ready to play,” Ewing said. “For as big of a game as this was for us, we didn’t come out with the right energy, the right effort, intensity that we talked about from after our last game. To a man. No one was ready to play, in my opinion.”

Just as it was when the Hoyas defeated DePaul, 82-73, on Feb. 27, Wednesday’s game was decided in the first half.

The two keys for Georgetown in its win over DePaul last week were an early lead and tremendous energy at the start of the game.

They had neither Wednesday, trading in crisp cohesion for frantic energy that caused the Hoyas to rush their shots and make slapdash passes that became turnovers. Even worse for Georgetown was that DePaul could hardly miss on the other end: The deficit was already 25-15 at the midway point of the first half when the Blue Demons took off on a 17-0 run that included three three-pointers from Strus and one from Cain.

By the time the Blue Demons jogged into the locker room with a 54-31 halftime lead. Although Georgetown narrowed the margin to 14 in the second half, DePaul went on one final run and led by 38 with just under three minutes to play.