Nelson and Manhattan host Iona

Iona Gaels (12-6, 5-2 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (6-10, 4-3 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan plays the Iona Gaels after Anthony Nelson scored 20 points in Manhattan’s 62-57 win over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers. The Jaspers are 3-5 in home games. Manhattan is sixth in the MAAC scoring 68.0 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Gaels are 5-2 in MAAC play. Iona scores 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Jaspers and Gaels meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 15.5 points, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Jaspers. Josh Roberts is averaging 9.8 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 75.3% over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Daniss Jenkins is shooting 43.6% and averaging 16.4 points for the Gaels. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

