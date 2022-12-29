Nelson and Manhattan host Saint Peter's

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Manhattan Jaspers (4-7, 2-0 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-6, 1-2 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Anthony Nelson scored 22 points in Manhattan’s 80-69 win over the Marist Red Foxes. The Peacocks have gone 5-1 at home. Saint Peter’s gives up 65.5 points and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Jaspers are 2-0 against conference opponents. Manhattan is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Peacocks and Jaspers square off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Reid is averaging 6.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Peacocks. Isiah Dasher is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Josh Roberts is averaging 12.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Jaspers. Samir Stewart is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

