Nelson and Navy host Holy Cross

Holy Cross Crusaders (4-10, 1-0 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (8-5, 1-0 Patriot) Annapolis, Maryland; Monday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts the Holy Cross Crusaders after Tyler Nelson scored 25 points in Navy’s 75-58 victory over the Boston University Terriers. The Midshipmen are 5-0 in home games. Navy ranks third in the Patriot with 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Daniel Deaver averaging 7.0.

The Crusaders are 1-0 in Patriot play. Holy Cross ranks eighth in the Patriot shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

The Midshipmen and Crusaders square off Monday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Deaver is averaging 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Navy.

Gerrale Gates is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Crusaders. Will Batchelder is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

