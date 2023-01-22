Nelson and the Manhattan Jaspers visit conference foe Rider

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Manhattan Jaspers (6-11, 4-4 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (8-9, 5-3 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rider -8.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan plays Rider in MAAC action Sunday. The Broncs are 4-2 on their home court. Rider ranks fourth in the MAAC in rebounding with 33.2 rebounds. Mervin James leads the Broncs with 7.1 boards.

The Jaspers are 4-4 in conference games. Manhattan averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Broncs and Jaspers square off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Murray Jr. is averaging 17.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rider.

Anthony Nelson is shooting 39.1% and averaging 15.2 points for the Jaspers. Samir Stewart is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article