Nelson and the Navy Midshipmen visit conference foe Boston University

Navy Midshipmen (7-5) at Boston University Terriers (7-6) Boston; Friday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston University -1.5; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: Walter Whyte and the Boston University Terriers host Tyler Nelson and the Navy Midshipmen in Patriot action. The Terriers have gone 4-0 in home games. Boston University is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Midshipmen are 2-5 on the road. Navy is second in the Patriot with 16.1 assists per game led by Daniel Deaver averaging 3.5.

The Terriers and Midshipmen square off Friday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Brittain-Watts is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 9.3 points. Whyte is averaging 14.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Boston University.

Nelson is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.4 points for the Midshipmen. Mac MacDonald is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

