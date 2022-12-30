Nelson and the North Dakota State Bison visit conference foe North Dakota

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Dakota State Bison (3-11, 0-2 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-8, 0-1 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -1; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: B.J. Omot and the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks host Grant Nelson and the North Dakota State Bison in Summit play.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 4-3 in home games. North Dakota is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Bison have gone 0-2 against Summit opponents. North Dakota State is fifth in the Summit scoring 70.6 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalun Trent is averaging 5.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Fightin’ Hawks. Omot is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Tajavis Miller is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 9.5 points. Nelson is shooting 50.8% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

