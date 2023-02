Nelson has 21, game winner, Manhattan tops Quinnipiac 72-70

As time wound down, Nelson drove left to the top of the key, hesitated and went right and just below the foul line lifted a floater over a taller defender to get the win.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Anthony Nelson had 21 points, including a floater along the ride side of the lane in the closing seconds and Manhattan’s 72-70 win against Quinnipiac on Sunday.

Nelson also had eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Jaspers (11-16, 9-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Josh Roberts added 13 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field, and he also had seven rebounds and three blocks. Logan Padgett was 3 of 5 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.