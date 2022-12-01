Nelson leads Delaware against Cornell

Cornell Big Red (5-1) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-3)
The Big Red are 2-1 on the road. Cornell leads the Ivy League shooting 38.7% from deep. DJ Nix leads the Big Red shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 16.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 41.2% for Delaware.
Greg Dolan is averaging 13.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and two steals for the Big Red. Nazir Williams is averaging 10.7 points for Cornell.
