Nelson leads Delaware against Cornell

Cornell Big Red (5-1) at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (3-3) Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware -3.5; over/under is 151.5 BOTTOM LINE: Delaware plays the Cornell Big Red after Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 30 points in Delaware's 86-73 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers. The Fightin' Blue Hens have gone 1-0 at home. Delaware ranks eighth in the CAA with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Ray averaging 2.7.

The Big Red are 2-1 on the road. Cornell leads the Ivy League shooting 38.7% from deep. DJ Nix leads the Big Red shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 16.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 41.2% for Delaware.

Greg Dolan is averaging 13.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and two steals for the Big Red. Nazir Williams is averaging 10.7 points for Cornell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

