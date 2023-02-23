Nelson leads Delaware against N.C. A&T after 39-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (14-15, 6-10 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (12-17, 7-9 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: N.C. A&T -2.5; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: Delaware visits the North Carolina A&T Aggies after Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 39 points in Delaware’s 75-66 win against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Aggies are 7-4 on their home court. N.C. A&T has a 5-12 record against teams over .500.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 6-10 in CAA play. Delaware ranks ninth in the CAA shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Woods averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Marcus Watson is shooting 39.7% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Nelson is scoring 20.0 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 14.2 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the past 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

