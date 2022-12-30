Nelson leads Manhattan against Saint Peter's after 22-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Manhattan Jaspers (4-7, 2-0 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-6, 1-2 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Peter’s -5.5; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan takes on the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Anthony Nelson scored 22 points in Manhattan’s 80-69 victory over the Marist Red Foxes.

The Peacocks have gone 5-1 at home. Saint Peter’s is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaspers are 2-0 in MAAC play. Manhattan is sixth in the MAAC shooting 34.2% from downtown. Aryan Arora leads the Jaspers shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Peacocks and Jaspers meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Murray is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, while averaging 12.6 points and 3.2 assists. Isiah Dasher is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Samir Stewart averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Nelson is averaging 14.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

