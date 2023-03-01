Nelson leads Manhattan against Siena after 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Manhattan Jaspers (11-16, 9-9 MAAC) at Siena Saints (17-12, 11-7 MAAC) Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits the Siena Saints after Anthony Nelson scored 21 points in Manhattan’s 72-70 win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats. The Saints have gone 8-4 at home. Siena ranks fourth in the MAAC shooting 35.0% from deep, led by Jayce Johnson shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Jaspers are 9-9 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan is 5-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javian McCollum is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Saints. Andrew Platek is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Siena.

Josh Roberts is averaging 12.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Jaspers. Nelson is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 4-6, averaging 64.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

