Nelson leads Navy against VMI after 20-point outing

Navy Midshipmen (5-2) at VMI Keydets (2-6) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VMI -11; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits the VMI Keydets after Tyler Nelson scored 20 points in Navy’s 82-77 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons. The Keydets have gone 2-0 in home games. VMI is third in the SoCon with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Sean Conway averaging 2.3.

The Midshipmen are 1-2 on the road. Navy ranks second in the Patriot with 16.3 assists per game led by Daniel Deaver averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conway averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc. Asher Woods is shooting 39.2% and averaging 14.5 points for VMI.

Nelson is averaging 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Deaver is averaging 11.4 points for Navy.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

