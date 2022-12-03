Nelson leads Navy against VMI after 20-point outing

Navy Midshipmen (5-2) at VMI Keydets (2-6)
The Midshipmen are 1-2 on the road. Navy ranks second in the Patriot with 16.3 assists per game led by Daniel Deaver averaging 4.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Conway averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc. Asher Woods is shooting 39.2% and averaging 14.5 points for VMI.
Nelson is averaging 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Deaver is averaging 11.4 points for Navy.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.