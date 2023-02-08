Nelson leads North Dakota State against Omaha after 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Omaha Mavericks (7-18, 3-10 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (9-15, 6-6 Summit) Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State takes on the Omaha Mavericks after Grant Nelson scored 27 points in North Dakota State’s 90-85 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Bison are 5-4 in home games. North Dakota State is 5- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Mavericks have gone 3-10 against Summit opponents. Omaha has a 4-14 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 17.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bison. Boden Skunberg is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota State.

Frankie Fidler is averaging 13.7 points and six rebounds for the Mavericks. JJ White is averaging 10.8 points and four assists over the past 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

