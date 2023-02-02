Nelson leads North Dakota State against South Dakota after 36-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Dakota State Bison (9-13, 6-4 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (10-13, 5-6 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota -1; over/under is 145 BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits the South Dakota Coyotes after Grant Nelson scored 36 points in North Dakota State’s 91-75 win against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Coyotes have gone 6-4 at home. South Dakota leads the Summit shooting 39.2% from downtown, led by Miles Brach shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Bison have gone 6-4 against Summit opponents. North Dakota State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kruz Perrott-Hunt is shooting 40.8% and averaging 13.9 points for the Coyotes. Tasos Kamateros is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Nelson is scoring 17.0 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bison. Boden Skunberg is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

