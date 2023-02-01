North Dakota State Bison (9-13, 6-4 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (10-13, 5-6 Summit)Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State faces the South Dakota Coyotes after Grant Nelson scored 36 points in North Dakota State's 91-75 victory against the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks.The Coyotes are 6-4 in home games. South Dakota averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.The Bison are 6-4 in Summit play. North Dakota State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.TOP PERFORMERS: Kruz Perrott-Hunt is scoring 13.9 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Coyotes. Tasos Kamateros is averaging 11.8 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the past 10 games for South Dakota.Nelson is averaging 17 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bison. Boden Skunberg is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.Bison: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.