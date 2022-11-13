Nelson leads Richmond against Charleston (SC) after 21-point performance

Richmond Spiders (2-0) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1)
Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Jason Nelson scored 21 points in Richmond’s 68-55 victory against the Northern Iowa Panthers.
Charleston (SC) finished 17-15 overall last season while going 9-6 at home. The Cougars averaged 8.0 steals, 2.8 blocks and 15.2 turnovers per game last season.
Richmond went 24-13 overall last season while going 7-5 on the road. The Spiders averaged 71.0 points per game last season, 12.7 on free throws and 23.4 from beyond the arc.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.